Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Audrey C. Angelovich


Audrey C. Angelovich Obituary
Audrey Catherine "Ginger" Angelovich, 71, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, March 30, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. She was born in Braddock on Aug. 24, 1947, to the late Robert and Emily Berkavich Clark and had lived in Lower Burrell the past 16 years, having previously resided in Springdale. A homemaker, and of the Catholic Faith, she was the matriarch of the family, and her grandchildren were her greatest joy. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and ceramics. She is survived by her husband, Walter A. Angelovich Sr.; daughters, Cheryl A. (Randy) Kadlecik, of Penn Hills, Arlene C. (Jamie) Zenewicz, of West Deer, and Emily C. (Mark) Arnold, of Dayton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Smith, of Penn Hills, Roberta McGuire, of Monroeville, and Emily Demmler, of Lower Burrell; and former daughter-in-law, Patricia Angelovich, of New Kensington. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Walter A. "Tiny" Angelovich Jr.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019
