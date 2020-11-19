1/1
Audrey C. Geisler, 88, of Kittanning, formerly of Butler, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Kittanning Care. Born July 16, 1932, in Evans City, she was a daughter of the late Homer A. and Marian J. (Bowman) Mentch. Audrey was a 1950 graduate of Evans City High School. She worked for the Freeport Area School District as a custodian. She retired in 1992, following 12 years of service. She then was a building resident, answering service for Geibel Funeral Home from 1995 to 2002. She was a member of Saxonburg United Presbyterian Church, an AARP member, a member and volunteer of the Evans City Senior Center and a volunteer for Saxonburg Public Library. Surviving are three sons, Gary A. Geisler, of Arizona, Glenn K. Geisler, of New York, and Grant G. Geisler, of Vermont; two daughters, Debra (David) Berry, of Colorado, and Denise Geisler, of Leechburg; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Greg; a brother, Emmet "Bud" Mentch; and two sisters, June Magill and Betty Stewart. There will be no visitation for Audrey C. Geisler. Inurnment will be at the Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick. Arrangements were completed by GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler, PA 16001.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
