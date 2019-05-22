Audrey E. Veitch, of New Kensington, died Monday, May 20, 2019, comfortable in the care of the Vincentian Home. Audrey was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Ipswich, England, to Herbert Harry (Jack) and Elsie Culham. She was a strong-willed and brave woman who left England as a World War II War bride to start a life with her beloved husband, George Veitch. Her "stiff upper lip" British nature was needed when George, the principal of New Kensington Junior High, died in 1972, and she lost her son, David, in 1975. In addition to George and David, she was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers in England and her American in-laws. She is survived by her dear daughters, Mary Kirkner and Andrea Dudley, and her adored sons-in-law, Ray Kirkner Jr. and Dennis Dudley. Audrey cherished being Gram to Bethany Young, Andrew (Lauren) Kirkner, Kate (Matt) McGinley and Cassandra Dudley and was blessed to have five great-grandchildren, Cooper, Cullen, Tyran, Teagan and Bennett. Audrey is also survived by nieces and nephews in England and the United States.

There will be a family visitation from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Lower Burrell, followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Park. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2019