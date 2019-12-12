|
Audrey Mae Finley, 88, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence. Born in New Kensington, to the late George Edward and Clara Elizabeth McGinnis Hobaugh, Audrey came to Florida in 1981 from Natrona Heights. A homemaker, she was a member of Coronado Community United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society. Audrey was involved with Harmony Sound Waves (Barber Shop Quartet for Women) and a Girl Scout leader. She loved reading and gardening; volunteered for many years at the library and was the chairwoman of the fund-raising committee for the new wing at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Audrey was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include her son, David Finley, of Leechburg; daughter, Kathleen (Daniel) Jendrzejewski, of Tarentum; three grandsons, Bobby Finley, of Natrona Heights, Patrick Finley, of Kittanning, and Michael (Nikki) Finley, of Irwin; three granddaughters, Tara (Roger) Parker, of Tarentum, Nicole (Caleb) Kuhn, of Natrona Heights, and Erin (Chad) Mooney, of Natrona Heights; nine great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Hobaugh, of Maryville, Tenn. Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, E. Robert; son, Bob; and brother, Jerry Hobaugh.
Family and friends are invited from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Raphael Koy Koi officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Library of Allegheny Valley, 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-226-3491.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019