Sister Audrey Sagan, of McCandless, at the age of 97 went to her eternal reward on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born in Creighton on July 22, 1922, was baptized in St. Clement Church in Tarentum and was given the name Irma. She entered the Sisters of Divine Providence in 1939 and made final vows on Aug. 10, 1946. Sister Audrey was an educator for a little longer than 50 years and was a teacher or principal throughout the greater Pittsburgh area, the Archdiocese of Detroit area and in the Archdiocese of Boston, Mass. Upon retiring from teaching, Sister Audrey became a Eucharist minister. She served at Guardian Angels Parish in Pittsburgh's West End until 2006. Besides teaching many how to crochet baby afghans, many people have been the recipients of her outstanding crocheting skills. Her handiwork was so lovely that one of our sister's sisters commissioned Sister Audrey to crochet baby afghans to send on to Buckingham Palace for the birth and baptisms of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They were acknowledged by the royal family with gratitude. She received her Bachelor of Education from Duquesne University. The second of three girls, she was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Sagan, mother, Catherine Codelka Sagan, and sister, Anna Balash. Sister Audrey is survived by her sister, Josephine (Delbert) Funkhouser, 10 nieces and nephews, a host of great-nieces and -nephews and the Sisters of Divine Providence and their associates. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, services and interment are private. A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sisters of Divine Providence, 9000 Babcock Blvd., Allison Park, PA 15101.



