Avanelle S. "Avie" Aggers, 89, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, while in the company of her family, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Avie was born Oct. 26, 1929, in Freeport, a daughter of the late Ruth A. (Beale) and Charles A. Sweeny. She was the widow of the late Dale R. Aggers, who passed in 2016. Avie was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She had worked for a number of years as an executive secretary at Alcoa in Arnold. She was a faithful member of Freeport United Methodist Church in Freeport for more than 70 years. Avie was a member and past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Freeport Chapter No. 179 for more than 50 years. She was a past District Deputy Grand Matron of the Eastern Star's District 4B. Avie enjoyed doing ceramics, baking Christmas cookies and going out to eat. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles because in her words, It kept her mind sharp. She loved talking with her sister Gerrie on the phone and spending time with her family. Avanelle is survived by her son, Don R. and Mary Aggers, of Vermilion, Ohio; daughters, Debra L. and Gary Shearn, of Freemont, Ohio, and Barbara A. and Jeffrey Graham, of New Kensington; her three granddaughters, Kimberly (Derek) Warren, Emily (Kevin) Muniz and Hannah Graham; and her three great-grandchildren, Catherine Muniz, Bryce Warren and Braelyn Warren. Avie is also survived by two sisters, Geraldine Roofner, of Youngstown, Ohio, and Shirley and Andy Sinka, of Sarver; and her brother, Charles D. and Barbara Sweeny, of Loganton, Pa.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the funeral home, with Pastor Sally Jo Snyder officiating. Burial will be held in Freeport Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Avie's neighbors for all their kindness and help, especially Jane, Rich and Wilda. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in Avie's memory. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019