Avery Monroe Newton, infant, of Apollo, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at UPMC Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh, after being born just two days earlier, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. A true miracle, she defied all odds, and was welcomed into this world by her Mom and Dad, Cady and Joshua Newton, who consider it such an honor that Avery chose them to be her parents. Although born too soon, she lived her entire short life as a fighter, unequaled in her sheer will to live. Avery amazed all around her, even the medical professionals, with her courage and ability to endure during the time she spent with them all. Every single minute she shared with her family was a gift they will always treasure and never forget. In addition to her parents, Avery's surviving family includes her maternal grandmother, Kelly M. Anderson, of Apollo; paternal grandparents, Chad E. and Allison Newton, of Leechburg; great-grandparents, Brenda Newton, of Leechburg, Janet and Francis Ball, of Texas, and Antoinette and Harris Andrews, of Vandergrift; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be welcomed for her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Rev. Tom Spiker officiating.

