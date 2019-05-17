Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Resources
More Obituaries for Avery Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avery M. Newton


2019 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Avery M. Newton Obituary
Avery Monroe Newton, infant, of Apollo, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at UPMC Magee Hospital in Pittsburgh, after being born just two days earlier, on Sunday, May 5, 2019. A true miracle, she defied all odds, and was welcomed into this world by her Mom and Dad, Cady and Joshua Newton, who consider it such an honor that Avery chose them to be her parents. Although born too soon, she lived her entire short life as a fighter, unequaled in her sheer will to live. Avery amazed all around her, even the medical professionals, with her courage and ability to endure during the time she spent with them all. Every single minute she shared with her family was a gift they will always treasure and never forget. In addition to her parents, Avery's surviving family includes her maternal grandmother, Kelly M. Anderson, of Apollo; paternal grandparents, Chad E. and Allison Newton, of Leechburg; great-grandparents, Brenda Newton, of Leechburg, Janet and Francis Ball, of Texas, and Antoinette and Harris Andrews, of Vandergrift; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be welcomed for her memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Rev. Tom Spiker officiating.
Condolences to the Newton family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now