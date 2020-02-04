|
Avis Elizabeth Ensminger Freeman, 99, of Murrysville, died peacefully at home Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her three children. She was born May 9, 1920, in Hershey and was a daughter of the late Daniel L. and Lottie Conrad Ensminger. One of her first jobs was working as a tour guide in the Hershey Chocolate Factory. She graduated from Hershey High School and Juniata College, where she earned a degree in home economics. Her primary focus was always family. She loved being a wife, mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader who was involved in many book clubs. In later years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband. Her faith was very important. She was a founding member of Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church in Monroeville, where she sang in the choir. Avis also served in various other church ministries throughout her life.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James H. Freeman. She is survived by three children, Elizabeth A. (Mark) Frasure, of Stow, Ohio; John H. Freeman, of Streator, Ill.; and Kathryn A. (Edward) Davis, of Dillsburg, Pa. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Brian (Sarah) Frasure, Heidi (Alex) Kosiorek, Gregory (Daphne) Frasure, David Frasure, Joshua Freeman, Katherine (Merritt) Draney and Julia (Michael) Blackburn; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Elsie Curry Lewis. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church in Monroeville. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will follow in Ligonier Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to either Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church of Monroeville, 398 Hochberg Road, Monroeville, PA 15146; Redstone Highlands (Benevolent Fund), 4951 Cline Hollow Road, Murrysville, PA 15668; or to Redstone at Home Hospice, 6 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.