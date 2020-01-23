|
|
Barbara Ann Benzenhoefer, 87, of Plum, formerly of Oakmont, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of more than 69 years to Edward Benzenhoefer; mother of Kevin (Donna) Benzenhoefer and the late Mark Benzenhoefer; mother-in-law of Debra Benzenhoefer; grandmother "Mim" of Chad (Lindsay) Benzenhoefer, Kelsey (Anthony) Barbato, Jenna Benzenhoefer and Michael Benzenhoefer; and great-grandmother "Mim" to Eli, Addison and Lainey Benzenhoefer. Barbara was a lifelong, active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Oakmont, where she sang in the choir. She was also involved in Oakmont Garden and Card Clubs. She enjoyed going to a family camp in Cooks Forest and spending her winters in Florida.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road, (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
To best honor Barbara, an animal lover, donations may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 30, 2020