Barbara A. Callender, 66, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights after being ill during the past year. She was born April 5, 1952, in Harrison Township to the late George A. and Louise (Shesky) Monarko. She has lived in Tarentum since 1982, where she was a homemaker and also worked as a secretary and bartender at several locations. Barbara was a member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, West Deer Township, Tarentum Eagles and Elks, and a social member of Brackenridge American Legion. She graduated from West Deer High School in 1970, and attended Duff's Business College for two years. Barbara enjoyed crocheting and hummingbirds, and was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan. Survivors include her sons, James M. Callender, of Tarentum, and Jason P. (Christina) Callender, of West Deer Township; and five grandchildren, James, Jason, Cheyenne, Warren and Grant. Also surviving are her siblings, Christine Monarko, of West Deer, Thomas (Jeanne) Monarko, of Fawn Township, and Marie Monarko, of West Deer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Callender.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with her cousin, the Rev. Daniel K. Ekas, Pastor, Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be private.

