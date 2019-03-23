Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Callender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Callender


1952 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara A. Callender Obituary
Barbara A. Callender, 66, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights after being ill during the past year. She was born April 5, 1952, in Harrison Township to the late George A. and Louise (Shesky) Monarko. She has lived in Tarentum since 1982, where she was a homemaker and also worked as a secretary and bartender at several locations. Barbara was a member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, West Deer Township, Tarentum Eagles and Elks, and a social member of Brackenridge American Legion. She graduated from West Deer High School in 1970, and attended Duff's Business College for two years. Barbara enjoyed crocheting and hummingbirds, and was an avid Penguins and Steelers fan. Survivors include her sons, James M. Callender, of Tarentum, and Jason P. (Christina) Callender, of West Deer Township; and five grandchildren, James, Jason, Cheyenne, Warren and Grant. Also surviving are her siblings, Christine Monarko, of West Deer, Thomas (Jeanne) Monarko, of Fawn Township, and Marie Monarko, of West Deer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Callender.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with her cousin, the Rev. Daniel K. Ekas, Pastor, Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial will be private.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now