Barbara A. Eshbaugh, 70, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Terry Eshbaugh; dear grandmother of Isabella Giovannelli, Zachary Giovannelli and Gabriella Giovannelli, of Virginia; beloved sister of Beverly Gifford, of Florida, Patricia Boyle, of Pittsburgh, Gary (Marjorie) Shanko, of Lower Burrell, and Marlene (Denny) Myers, of Lower Burrell; and loving friend of Gerald Farbacher, of Plum. Barbara was a cook for Lower Burrell School District for more than 30 years. She enjoyed and cherished her three grandchildren. She made her own cards and also enjoyed her home as long as it was hers.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel in Lower Burrell.

www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019