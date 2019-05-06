Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Eshbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Eshbaugh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara A. Eshbaugh Obituary
Barbara A. Eshbaugh, 70, of Lower Burrell, died peacefully with her family by her side Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Terry Eshbaugh; dear grandmother of Isabella Giovannelli, Zachary Giovannelli and Gabriella Giovannelli, of Virginia; beloved sister of Beverly Gifford, of Florida, Patricia Boyle, of Pittsburgh, Gary (Marjorie) Shanko, of Lower Burrell, and Marlene (Denny) Myers, of Lower Burrell; and loving friend of Gerald Farbacher, of Plum. Barbara was a cook for Lower Burrell School District for more than 30 years. She enjoyed and cherished her three grandchildren. She made her own cards and also enjoyed her home as long as it was hers.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery Chapel in Lower Burrell.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now