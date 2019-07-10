Barbara A. Grabigel, 82, Tarentum, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Concordia of Monroeville following a brief illness. She was born March 8, 1937, in Tarentum to the late Dale and Florence (Brown) Dietrick. Barbara lived most of her life in Tarentum and was a bank teller for First National Bank in New Kensington, and Union National Bank in Tarentum for 35 years. She was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Tarentum, and a member of the Women's Association of her church. Barbara was very active in church affairs and Meals on Wheels. Barbara was a 1955 graduate of Tarentum High School. She was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling and camping, and especially enjoyed her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, James E. (Joyce) Grabigel, of Niantic, Conn., Jeffrey R. (Kathleen) Grabigel, of Upper Burrell, and Jody S. Shumaker, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Jason (Jessica) Shumaker, of New Kensington, Amanda (Michael) Santek, of Glenshaw, and Nicholas Grabigel, of Upper Burrell; great-grandchildren, Ava and Ricky Shumaker, of New Kensington, and Lily Santek, of Glenshaw. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Grabigel in 2018; and stepmother Esther (Milbert) Dietrick.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum, with the Rev. Philip A. Beck officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Family suggests contributions to First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum, 913 Lock St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 10, 2019