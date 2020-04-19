Home

Churchfield-Peters Funeral Home
501 Fifth Avenue
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1951
Barbara A. Molnor


1936 - 2020
Barbara A. Molnor Obituary
Barbara Ann (Suders) Molnor, 83, of New Kensington, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. Barbara was born Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1936, in Chambersburg, to the late Elmer and Ruth (Fahnestock) Suders. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed taking care of her family; she had a strong faith and relationship with God. She enjoyed cooking, Holly Hocks, cheeseburgers and feeding birds, and loved her cat, Salem. Barbara is survived by her husband of 64 years, William E. Molnor; her children, Rhonda (Mark) Netzel, of New Kensington, William J. (Kathy) Molnor, of New Kensington, Derek Molnor, of New Kensington, and Rebecca (Ron Knapp) Molnor, of New Kensington; eight grandchildren, Jamie (Stan), Teisha (Josh), William E., Melissa (Josh), Cheryl, Justin, Ronnie and Holly; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; her siblings, Nancy Molnor, of Lower Burrell, and Lewis (Lynn) Suders, of Round Rock, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Ronnie Molnor. Following Mrs. Molnor's wishes, viewing will be held privately. Arrangements are under the care of the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME, 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, 724-335-1951. Entombment was held privately at Union Cemetery, Arnold. For online condolences and more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
