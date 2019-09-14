Home

Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-7730
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Barbara A. Palmer


1938 - 2019
Barbara A. Palmer Obituary
Barbara Ann (Farren) Palmer, 81, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Barbara was born Monday, June 6, 1938, in Verona, to the late Sam and Toni Pecovich Farren. She was the owner and operator of Barbies Day Care, Natrona Heights, for more than 30 years. Barbara was a member of the Tarentum Wesleyan Church and she enjoyed doing crafts, ceramics, praying and reading the Bible. She especially enjoyed and loved her family and loved influencing the children at her day care. Barbara leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Mike (Karen) Palmer, of Dundee, Ohio, Rick Palmer, of Cheswick, Mark (Diane) Palmer, of Pittsburgh, Beth Ann Palmer, of Tarentum, Kristin (Mark) Burd, of Alexandria, Ky., and a daughter-in-law, Joanne Palmer, of Lawrenceville, N.J.; 12 grandchildren, Stephen, Daniel, Nathan, Isiah, Kristina, Jahleh and Kristin Palmer, Karissa, Megan and Karina Burd and Corey and Charlie Spuhler; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ron Palmer; and a brother, Buddy Farren.
Family and friends are invited from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a service will be at 6 p.m. with the Rev. David Duvall officiating. Burial will be private.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 14, 2019
