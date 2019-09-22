|
Barbara Ann Pulpan, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, after a two year battle with breast cancer. Born May 18, 1946, and raised in Springdale, Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Victor Bordell; brother, Thomas Bordell; and a miscarried grandson. She is survived by her 99-year-old mother, LaVonne Bordell; husband, Frank Pulpan; and two sons, Shawn (Heather) Pulpan, of Robinson Township, and Tyler Pulpan, of Cranberry Township. She is also survived by a six-month-old grandson, Benjamin. Barb was a true Pink Warrior. She was not just a patient, but became a friend to all those she came in contact with - doctors, nurses and staff. She shared life stories with them, as well as many pictures of her grandson! Barb was a strong woman who faced every cancer treatment with courage and a fighting spirit. This was nothing new, as she approached all challenges in her life with that same spirit, optimism and much prayer. As a devout Catholic, Barb worked hard and made sacrifices to provide her sons an education from St. Alphonsus grade school and Vincentian Academy high school. With a strong reverence to St. Therese Lisieux, Barb attended the novena at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, in Polish Hill, every September. Additionally, she was active in Six Steps to Sanity at SS John and Paul Parish, her home church. Barb worked more than two decades at the Butler Auto Auction cafeteria and Dick's Sporting Goods as a cashier. More important than the paycheck, she enjoyed building friendships with both coworkers and customers. Her big smile and boisterous laugh were very recognizable and will surely be missed by her friends at both places of employment. Barbara enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved "Police Station Pizza," Hallmark Channel (especially those Christmas movies!), and, like many Pittsburghers, a good polka and fireworks. And on any given holiday, you could find her wearing something festive. An avid dog lover, Barb leaves behind a playful pup, Mia, and will be buried with the family's first dog, and Barb's shadow for 19 years, Angel. Above everything else, Barb was a devoted mother. Her sons were her world and she would do anything to provide greater opportunities for them. She traveled for their sports tournaments, stayed up late to help with homework, thought nothing of driving to Penn State to visit her boys and she would drop everything to help haul things in her car or grab a bite to eat. As a mother, daughter, grandmother and friend, Barbara will be greatly missed.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Township. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at SS. John and Paul Parish, in Franklin Park, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township, after lunch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation (www.tnbcfoundation.org).
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019