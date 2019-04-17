|
Barbara Rowland Biondi, 92, formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Longwood at Oakmont. She was born June 19, 1926, in Smicksburg to the late Tom W. and Dorothy Crawford Rowland. Barbara was a graduate of Plumville High School. She was a member of United Presbyterian Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Massy Harbison Fort Hand Chapter, and the Hill Crest Country Club of Lower Burrell. She was an avid, lifelong bridge player and active in Meals on Wheels America. Survivors include her daughters, Kim B. (Neil III) Chrisman and Lynn (Brian) Biondi Cunningham; grandchildren, Kate Chrisman, Neil (Maddie) Chrisman IV, Anne Cunningham and David (Katie) Cunningham; great-grandchildren, Neil Chrisman V and Blake Chrisman; and brother-in-law, Mario "Nick" (Dolores) Biondi. Her husband, Herman "Scotty" Biondi, preceded her in death in 2015.
Private funeral service and burial with immediate family only will be in Smicksburg Cemetery. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019