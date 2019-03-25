|
Barbara D. Womeldorf, 49, of Leechburg, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born April 27, 1969, in Natrona Heights to Robert and Barbara (Shirley) Peace. Barbara was a former Girl Scout leader in Apollo and formerly worked as a retail clerk at Giant Eagle in Leechburg. She enjoyed watching her daughter Kristin bowl, cooking, reading and spending time with her family. Surviving are her mother, Barbara Shirley Peace; two daughters, Kaily Womeldorf, of Leechburg, and Kristin Womeldorf, of Apollo; her ex-husband, Richard Womeldorf, of Apollo; and several brothers and sisters. Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert Peace; a sister, Denise Peace; and a brother, Robert Peace.
There will be no public visitation. A wake luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 30, 2019, at Leechburg Elks Lodge, 228 Market St., Leechburg. Barbara's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WELCH FUNERAL HOME, Ford City.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019