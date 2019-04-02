Home

Barbara E. (Tallarom) Pisarcik, 83, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit in Butler.
Her funeral service followed by interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the chapel at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Pisarcik family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
