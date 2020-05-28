Barbara J. Davis, 85, formerly of Plum, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 65 years of Burl E. Davis; loving mother of the Rev. Michael (Rev. Janice) Davis, Melinda (Dr. Kevin) O'Toole, Sara (John) Ward, Ann (Mark) Helfrich and the late Glenn Davis; grandmother of Benjamin (Melissa) Yosua-Davis, Bradley (Heidi) O'Toole, Mathew (Patsy) Frey-Davis, Drew (Erica) O'Toole, Amanda (Greg) Hill, Sara (Sam) Loevner, Alicia Helfrich, Madeline Ward and the late Joshua Helfrich; great-grandmother of Michael, Genevieve, Thomas and Charles; and sister of Kay (Albert) Watts and the late Robert (the late Carol) Nickel, Paul (surviving spouse Myra) Nickel and Constance (surviving spouse Edgar) Lower. Barbara was a home economics teacher at Burrell High School for many years. She was a former member of Oakmont United Methodist Church and a current member of Dutilh United Methodist Church. The family will have a private viewing and funeral service at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont, followed by burial in Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203; or Sherwood Oaks, Subsidy Fund, 100 Norman Drive, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 28, 2020.