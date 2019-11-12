Home

Churchfield-Peters Funeral Home
501 Fifth Avenue
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1951
Barbara J. Johnson


1937 - 01
Barbara J. Johnson Obituary
Barbara J. Johnson, 82, formerly of Washington Township, died Sat., Nov. 9, 2019, at Oakmont Center, Oakmont. Barbara was born Saturday, Jan. 9, 1937, in Washington, Pa., to the late Arthur Ross and Evelyn B. (Morris) Johnson. She was a graduate of CCAC in 1988 with an associate degree in nursing. She worked as an RN in the home health care industry, retiring in 2015 after 30 years. Barbara enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Barbara is survived by her children, Stanley L. (Sheryl) Kalinowski III, of Kittanning, Anna L. (Rich) Mickle, of Carry, N.C., Jean M. Reese, of New Kensington, and Sally E. (Michael) Dauer, of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Dale Johnson, of Arizona, and Margie Hulton, of Indiana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally O'Brien; and her former husband, Stanley L. Kalinowski II.
Family and friends are invited from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington. Services and burial will be held privately.
For online condolences, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 100 West Station Square Drive, The Landmarks Building, Suite 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
