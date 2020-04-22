|
Barbara Jean Johnson, 64, formerly of Maine, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at her sister Judy's home after a relentless battle with cancer. Born Aug. 30, 1955, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of Marguerite A. (Ireland) Johnson, of Bethel Township, and the late Leroy W. Johnson. Barbara was a graduate of Penn Hills High School, obtained her bachelor's degree at IUP and went on to obtain her master's degree. She worked at Westinghouse, Lonzo Labs and Wex in the HR department. Barbara enjoyed purchasing as well as making pottery, and going to yard sales.She loved animals and volunteered at AWS & YCSS, and liked feeding and watching birds. Barbara loved the Maine Shore Beach Light House. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy R. Johnson. In addition to her mother, Barbara is survived by her siblings, Ronald L. (Sandi) Johnson, of Jeannette, Judy C. (Mark) Schultheis, of Kittanning Township, David M. (Lori) Johnson, of King William, Va., and Tom A. (Maria) Johnson Sr., of Parks Township; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Cathy Brunt, Kathy Georgian and Michael Russo Jr. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Private services with interment in Plum Creek Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Barbara's memory to a local animal shelter. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.