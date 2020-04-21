Home

Barbara J. Schrecengost


1938 - 2020
Barbara J. Schrecengost Obituary
Barbara J. (Rummel) Schrecengost, 81, of Cocoa Beach, Fla. (formerly of Natrona Heights) passed away peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, April 17, 2020, at Holmes Regional Hospital, Melbourne, Fla. She was born July 18, 1938, in Natrona Heights, to the late Leroy S. and Elda (Ferney) Rummel. Barbara retired from Alcoa Technical Center in 1998 after 32 years of service. She was a member of The First Baptist Church, Merritt Island. She enjoyed playing bridge with her husband and various card clubs. She volunteered her time at House of Hope, Merritt Island. She was involved with hospice in the Natrona Heights area as well as the Cocoa Beach area. Barbara is survived by her husband, Bryce Schrecengost, of Cocoa Beach; children, Warren Fox II and Tammy (Michael) Ropelewski, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Kristian (Brian) Vance, of Pittsburgh, Randy Fox (Renee Bertha), of Sarver, Lauren (Sean) Pacek, of Durham, N.C., and Daniel Ropelewski, of Penn Hills; great-grandchildren, Kane Vance and Ava Vance; brother, William (Esther) Rummel, of Columbia, Miss.; and sister-in-law, Dolores Rummel, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Howard "Butch" Rummel, Dec. 29, 2019, and Robert Rummel. Due to current health concerns and recommendations, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. Arrangements are by BECKMAN-WILLIAMSON, Cocoa Beach, Fla.
