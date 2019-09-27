|
Barbara J. Springer, 80, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Herbert Springer; dear mother of Mike (Dotty) Roddy, of Leechburg, and Curt (Ellen) Roddy, of East Sparta, Ohio; stepmother of Tammy (Scott) Nedley, of Lower Burrell, James (Stacey) Ball, of Leechburg, and Michelle (Rich) Hatbob, of Lower Burrell; grandmother of Nikki (Kyle) St. George, Mike (Rachel) Roddy, Curtis (Brooke) Roddy, Courtney Roddy, Jeffery Nedley, Ashley Kerns, Amanda Peterman, Brandon Mator, Kayla Ball, Austin Hatbob, Justin Hatbob and the late Joshua Roddy; great-grandmother of 15; and sister of Robert (Deb) Smith, of Leechburg and the late Daniel and Mickey Smith. Barbara was a member of the VFW and the American Legion of Lower Burrell and the Butterflies.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019