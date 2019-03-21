Home

Barbara L. Dethample


1951 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara L. Dethample Obituary
Barbara L. Dethample, 68, of Tarentum, died Monday, March 18, 2019, from a brief illness at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 1, 1951, in Natrona Heights, to the late Clark Stephen and Phyllis Jean (McIntyre) Green. Barbara was a 1969 graduate of Freeport High School. She was a caregiver to many terminally ill friends prior to receiving her nursing degree from Citizens School of Nursing. Barbara has been a private duty nurse for the past 20 years. Caring for the elderly, terminally ill or disabled was truly what she loved. She will be remembered most for her creative talents, love of cooking, her carefree outlook on life and her spectacular sense of humor. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her two daughters, Steffie Dethample, of Tarentum, and Molly Dethample, of Freeport; her sister, Laurie J (Robert) Beck, of New Kensington; and her nieces and nephews, Terry, Tracie, Timothy, Sunny and Jaymee. She was preceded in death by her parents mentioned above, and her sisters, Suzanne Hewitt and Kimberly Ann Holbein.
Family and friends will be received to celebrate Barbara's life from 6 p.m. until the time of memorial ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, 724-295-3100. The Rev. Harold M. Mele will officiate memorial ceremonies.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.daughertyfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019
