Barbara Luellen Houser-Redman was born to the late Vera Mae and Clarence Houser Sr. Jan. 24, 1950. Barbara reunited with her parents in heaven Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Barbara is an eternal member to The Church of God, a graduate of Valley High School and beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbaras' legacy is left to her husband, Donald Redman Sr.; brother, Clarence Houser Jr.; her five children, Janelle Houser-Gilliam, Janine Houser, Donald Redman Jr., Danielle Redman-Miller and Brian Redman; and best friend, Tanya Williamson.
A memorial service will be held 2 to 9 p.m. May 26, 2019, at Memorial Park, New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2019