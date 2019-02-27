Barbara L. (Nold) Smiley, 70, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Platinum Ridge in Brackenridge. Barb was born in Natrona Heights on Oct. 3, 1948, a daughter of the late C. Isabel Parker Nold and George H. Nold. She was a 1966 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Barb was a member of Canton Calvary Church of the Nazarene. She worked as a cook and in management for a number of establishments in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Barb enjoyed cooking, reading and going on cruises with her family. Barb is survived by her sister, Linda Updegraff, of Natrona Heights; her brother, George (Karen) Nold, of Natrona Heights; four nephews, Jason, Christopher, Michael (Lauren) and Matthew; and great-nephew, Xander. She is also survived by many Parker cousins. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Clarence Updegraff.

At Barb's request, there will be no visitation. There will be a memorial service in May. She will be buried at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Canton Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 1200 Smith Ave. SW, Canton, OH 44706. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary