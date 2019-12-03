|
|
Barbara Paulette Perry, 70, of Plum Borough, passed away at her home Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, after a long battle with appendiceal cancer. A devoted wife and mother, she was born Nov. 12, 1949, in Brackenridge to Edward and Mary Rovnanik Znosko. Barbara attended St. Ladislaus Grade School, graduated from Har-Brack High School, and worked at Beneficial Finance for over 30 years. In 1975, she met her beloved husband, James Perry, of Kinloch, and they were married Aug. 28, 1976. She enjoyed decorating, crafting, and spending time with her family. As a former parishioner of St. Irenaeus Parish in Oakmont, she served many roles, including a children's liturgy teacher alongside her only child, Allyson. She is survived by her husband, James Perry; daughter, Allyson Perry and son-in-law, Richard Morris, of Fairmont, W.Va.; sister, Maria Lawton, of Brackenridge; brother, Edward and sister-in-law, Mary Kay Znosko, of East Brady; sister-in-law, Colette (Robert) Znosko, of Natrona; brother-in-law, Ted and sister-in-law, Renee Peffley, of Imperial; and many nephews and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Znosko; and brother, Robert (Colette) Znosko.
Family and friends are invited from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730), where a parting prayer service will follow at 11:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at St. Mary of Czestochowa, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019