Barbara P. Salati, 91, of Arnold, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Walacki) Hulis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Perry A. Salati, in 2014. Barbara was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. Survivors include three sons, Gary (Clara) Salati, of Riegelsville, Michael (Judy) Salati, of New Kensington, and Perry Salati, of Upper Burrell; and two grandsons, Michael (Diane Nath) Salati, of Castle Shannon, and Frank (Thea Okonak) Salati, of Aspinwall. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Salati and Mary Lee Salati, both of New Kensington, and nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold.

