Barbara S. (Smalara) Papich, 88, of New Kensington, formerly of Harwick, passed away Monday Aug. 26, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1930, to the late Michael and Viola Murdock Smalara. Mrs. Papich was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick. She worked for the former Gulf Research as a cartographer for many years and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, baking and especially spending time with all her grandchildren. Surviving her are sons, Keith (Camille) Papich, of Pittsburgh, Mark Papich, of Texas, Donald Papich, of Hawaii, and Kevin Papich, of Washington; six grandchildren, Melissa Papich, Christina Shanahan, David, Jennifer, Brian and Matthew Papich; six great-grandchildren, Mallory Stevik, Macie and Mila Mort and Patrick, Evelyn and Amelia Shanahan; one brother, Alfred (Anna Kay) Smalara, of Carmichaels; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald; brothers, Joseph, Theodore and Thomas Smalara; and three sisters, Victoria, Stella and Mary.
At Mrs. Papich's request, there will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend her celebration of life memorial Mass at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick.
Memorial contributions may be made to Western Pennsylvania School for the Blind, 201 N. Bellefield Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2019