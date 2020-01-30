Home

Barbara S. Smith, 72, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was born Sept. 20, 1947, in Freeport. She was the loving mother of Jennifer (Jim Bridges) Negley; beloved grandmother of Corey Negley; and dear sister of the late Judy Rose and Marty Lewis. She is also survived by her companion, Brad Smith. Barbara loved reading, shopping, boating and her animals. She will be remembered for always giving a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Robert Henry officiating. Services will be held at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
