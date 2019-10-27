|
Barbara "Sis" London Stephens, 80, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home in Springdale Township, with her daughters at her side. She was born Nov. 18, 1938, in Curtisville, to Robert and Helen London. She was a graduate of West Deer High School along with her brother, Robert "Bobby" London, and her sister Beverly "Babe" Jackson, whom she is now joining. After graduating business school, she was employed at Alcoa. She was swept off her feet at a local bowling alley, married and moved to Dugway, Utah. She became a pillar of the community and found her passion in volunteering for the Women's Club, as a Candy Striper, a substitute teacher, a lunch lady and a room mother. She also promoted and volunteered in youth activities of ballet, gymnastics and chaperoned for the teen club. Her biggest joy was coaching the Bantam and Junior bowling leagues of 96 children/teens for more than 20 years. She herself had the potential of a pro-bowler and often was the "anchor". She is survived by her loving family. Her biggest pride were her two daughters, Kelly Lee Stephens Presutti and Page London Stephens Ames (Matthew); her two grandchildren, Trevor Stephens Herr (Frankie) and Siera Page Brannock (Erik); her in-laws, Preston Jackson and Martha London; and several loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Please honor Barbara by remembering her infectious laugh, beautiful smile and her strong will. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to and to your local blood bank in her memory.
Services will be held at a date and time to be announced. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019