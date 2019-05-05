Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
342 Dorseyville Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
Barbara V. Schmidtetter Obituary
Barbara V. "Barb" Schmidtetter, 81, of Cheswick, formerly of Churchill, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born Aug. 13, 1937, in Edgewood, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Evelyn (Clements) Vogel. She was the beloved wife of 58 years of George H. Schmidtetter; loving mother of Gregg (Lisa Gavlik-Schmidtetter) and Jenny Schmidtetter; and grandmother of Alec and Mia Schmidtetter. Barb was the youngest of four and was preceded in death by her older sister, Ruth Krelko, and her brother, the late Arthur Vogel (Carol). She was the sister of Betty Craig (the late Carlton).Barb had a big family that was extremely important to her and she will be dearly missed by everyone. Family gatherings will not be the same without her famous pies and delicious fudge. Barb held a few office jobs throughout her life and was especially fond of her time at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 342 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15215. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center c/o of Patient Care or to help further research of immunotherapy by sending a check to 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or by visiting http://hillman.upmc.com/difference/supporting/make-a-gift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 5 to May 13, 2019
