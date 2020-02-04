Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Barry L. Powell


1947 - 2020
Barry L. Powell Obituary
Barry Lee Powell, 72, of Tarentum, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Natrona Heights, to the late William R. and Mildred L. (Jones) Powell. Barry was a teacher for Milford Exempted School System for 32 years where he taught special education and Ohio history. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, and River Forest Country Club. Barry graduated from Tarentum High School and earned a bachelor of arts from Salem College, W.Va. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and drove bus for Roenigk for a number of years as well as worked at B&J sports in Natrona Heights. Survivors include his brothers, William R. (Maxine) Powell Jr., Endicott, N.Y., and Robert A. (Mary Lee) Powell, of Elizabeth Township. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Amanda, Robin and Robert Jr. and great-nephews, Dominic, Rocco and Nicholas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Lori Walters, Pastor, Greenock United Methodist Church, Elizabeth Township officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Cast for Kids Foundation, 297 SW 41st. St., Renton, WA 98057, www.castforkids.org. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
