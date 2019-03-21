|
|
Barry Lee Shaner, 64, of North Pole, Alaska, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born June 1, 1954, he was the son of Barbara Shaner and the late Orbin Shaner Jr. He graduated from Leechburg High School in 1972. A veteran of the Air Force, he served 21 years and then worked 14 years at Sam's Club in Fairbanks. He was a natural athlete and coached Little League. He loved music, reading and all the dogs he had in his life. He was preceded in death by Edward Milkovitz, his father-in-law; and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen; two sons, Lee (Mia) and Steven (Kendra) Shaner; sister, Pam Sprankle; mother-in-law, Clara Dunwoody; sister-in-law, Hollie (Bob) Schooley; brother-in-law, Edward (Erika) Milkovitz; one niece; and four nephews.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019