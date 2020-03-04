Home

Barry L. Stivason


1951 - 2020
Barry L. Stivason Obituary
Barry L. Stivason, 68, of Salt Lake City, Utah, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A son of the late Frederick Stivason and Violet M. (Shaner) Stivason, of Leechburg, he was born Sept. 23, 1951, in New Kensington. Barry was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He was a self-employed truck driver who also transported for PNL Coal Co. He enjoyed playing pool. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Sandy Stivason, of Salt Lake City; two daughters, Rhonda Stivason, of Bangor, Maine, and Michele Hardy (Louis), of Woodbridge, Va.; three granddaughters, Abygail Stivason, Danielle Bowling and Taylor Bowling; and a grandson, Caleb Hardy. A memorial service will be held March 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Condolences to the Stivason family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
