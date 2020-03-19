Home

Barry R. Black


1952 - 2020
Barry R. Black, 68, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born Jan. 14, 1952, in New Kensington, to the late Andrew P. and Viola Mallory Black. Barry was a 1969 graduate of Arnold High School and later graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in sociology. He worked for nearly 39 years as an insurance agent for New York Life. Barry was the CEO of AmericanMalls.US and a member of the Parnassus Game Club. He enjoyed playing cards, racquetball, tennis, Ping-Pong, pool, fishing, computers and family gatherings. Barry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Cassie Black; children, Bryan (Rebecca) Black, Spanky (Keli Shirey) Black, Matthew (Florence Cheng) Black and Nicholas (Vanessa) Black Sr.; grandchildren, Jada, Bella, Mason, Madison, Sidnie, Kayla, Brylee, Nicholas II and Kaia; and brother, Gerald (Yvonne) Black. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Stanley Black and Andrew Black. All services are private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
