Barry R. Jack, 79, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Natrona Heights, to Ralph and Zelma (Stull) Jack. He lived his entire life in the area where he was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 33 years. Barry was a four year veteran of the Air Force. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, and a 1958 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Barry enjoyed golf, bowling and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He especially enjoyed his family, children and his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane (Marian) Jack; sons, Troy A. (Donna) Jack, of South Buffalo Township, and Noel B. (Jennifer) Jack, of Manor Township; and his five grandchildren, Donovan, Maddison, Collin, Abigail and Wyatt. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Homer Mears, and his sister, Marlene Huss. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge, with the Rev. Gregory L. Spencer, officiating. Entombment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Mausoleum, Cecil Township. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
.