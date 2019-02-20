Basil P. Claypool, 100, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Bradford Ecumenical Home, Bradford. Basil was born Nov. 11, 1918, a son of the late Millicent (Marshal) and Simon Claypool. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Hazel (Renshaw) Claypool, who passed in 2001. He was a retired Allegheny Ludlum craneman. He and his family joyfully ran Claypool's Christmas Tree Farm business for many years. Basil's passions were baseball and hunting. He pitched sandlot baseball in the Freeport area into his 40's. He was a lifelong member of Union Baptist Church, Cadogan. Basil is survived by his children, Karin and James Harrison, of Florida, N.Y., and Terry and Sally Claypool, of Eldred, Pa. He is survived by his three grandsons, Christopher and Tiffany Harrison, Jamos Claypool and Quentin Claypool; and a granddaughter, Lauren Claypool. He has two great-grandchildren, Keira and Blake Harrison, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Basil was preceded in death by four brothers and four sisters. Basil was one of our greatest generation who could figure out the problem, fix it and make it do.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home following the visitation at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Davis, of Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church, officiating. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary