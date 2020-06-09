Beatriz M. Osterried, 92, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center in Cheswick. Beatriz was born in Giradot, Colombia, on Nov. 5, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Belen Charry de Miranda and Julio Miranda. She was a direct descendant of Francisco de Miranda, a South American hero, and was very proud of her Colombian heritage. She spoke six different languages and received two bachelor's degrees, in psychology and legal studies, from the University of Pittsburgh. She attended Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. She was an office manager at several law firms, a public English interpreter, and also an assistant to toxicologists at Gulf Research. Beatriz enjoyed dancing and listening to music. She also enjoyed participating in yoga and earned a black belt in Taekwondo at the age of 85. Beatriz is survived by her husband of 50 years, Otto E. Osterried; her son, Manuel Gooding; grandsons, Kevin Gooding, Paul Gooding and Manuel Alberto Gooding; great-granddaughter, Maria April Gooding; her sister, Belen Vidaurre; and sister-in-law, Susanne Osterried. She was preceded in death by a sister and two brothers. There will be no public visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, with Father Aaron Kriss officiating. Burial will be private. To send a condolence, visit redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2020.