Benjamin C. Beal Jr., 81, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, after an extended illness. "Skip," who never wanted to miss out on a moment of time with his family or getting to see the next big game, fought bravely and tenaciously to the end. Ben was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Aspinwall, and was the son of the late Benjamin Beal Sr. and Mary Grace (Roll) Beal. He graduated from Gettysburg College and had a long career as a newspaper reporter, editor and columnist. For many years, he was known as "The Stroller," for his daily column in the Valley News Dispatch. He retired from the Tribune-Review after 49 years. Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy (Solomon) Beal; and his daughter, Beth Ann, both at home. He is also survived by his sons, Benjamin III (Lana), of Sewickley, and David (Corri), of New Castle; and seven grandchildren, Benjamin IV, Brian, Bailey, Brooklyn, Brienna, Grace and Eliza; and three sisters, Gretchen Busse, of Colorado, Mary Ann Malley, of Florida, and Lynn Beal, of Maine. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lucy Beal. Ben was a reporter at heart. He was an observer of people and loved to know all the details of a situation. He would never hesitate to ask questions! He was also a voracious consumer of current events, reading several newspapers a day and always knowing more information about the latest in politics, sports and local news than anyone else, but always asking for the opinion of the person with whom he was speaking. Most of all, Ben was a family man who adored each and every member of his family. He supported his wife, his children and later his grandchildren in their every endeavor. His unconditional love will be missed.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial Mass, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Margaret Mary's Church, in Lower Burrell. Everyone please meet at the church. Everyone is invited to a luncheon immediately following the funeral service at the VFW Post 92, 1601 Wildlife Lodge Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.
Memorial contributions may be made to Layups for Lucy-Community Foundation, 7 W. State St., Suite 301, Sharon, PA 16146, and will benefit Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019