Bernadette Evelyn Kern Mehr, 87, of Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Lower Burrell, died after a short illness a year ago, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born June 13, 1931, in Toledo, Ohio, and graduated top in her class from Libbey High School. She moved to Cleveland after graduation and worked as a secretary for Babcock and Wilcox. She met her husband of 59 years, Paul, in Cleveland. They relocated to Lower Burrell, where she was very active in the Burrellton Women's Club, a golfer at Hillcrest Country Club and a volunteer room mother for all of her four children. Never one to sit, she returned to the workforce after becoming an empty nester and held administrative jobs at Zelazowski Optometry and Oakmont Country Club. In 1997, they retired to Las Vegas, where they lived for 21 years. She loved to play bridge, was an incredible cook and always threw holiday parties. She was a devout Catholic, but was a pro at telling great jokes. She truly was a living saint: rescued animals, was always the first one to help a neighbor, cooked for friends in need, made hundreds of cookies for all her doctors (she had many), and even conducted a funeral service for a coworker who had no family. She was incredibly selfless. She gave so much love and was adored by all. She is survived by her four children, Teresa Mehr, Robert, Kathleen Chianese, and David; and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; sister, Elizabeth; and parents, Horace and Clara Kern (Anthony).