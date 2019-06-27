Bernadette Matisko, 84, of Oakmont, formerly of Arnold, Lower Burrell and New Kensington, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at The Willows, Oakmont. She was born Nov. 27, 1934, in Arnold and was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Tirdel Matisko. After Bernadette graduated from Arnold High School, she went on to work at WearEver in New Kensington. After WearEver moved to Ohio, Bernadette worked as a hearing assistant for the Office of Hearing and Appeals and traveled with the judges across Pennsylvania and West Virginia. She eventually worked in their office in Downtown Pittsburgh before retiring. Bernadette will be remembered for the caring devotion she gave to her mother and for her caring ways in general. She was always ready to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever the need arose. She doted on her nieces and nephews and on down the line. Bernadette was a wonderful cook and baker. Her city chicken, Belgian waffles, pizzelles, nut rolls, apricot rolls and cream cheese rolls were only a few of the many specialties we will all remember. Bernadette was an active lifelong member of All Saints Church in Arnold until its closure in 2008, when she became a member of St. Mary's Church in New Kensington. In addition to her parents, Bernadette was preceded in death by brothers, William, Paul and Steve Matisko; and sisters, Margaret Unites and Elizabeth (Betty Jean) Matisko. She is survived by a brother, John (Martha) Matisko, of New Kensington; sisters-in-law Anne Matisko, of New Kensington, and Shirley Garthwaite, of Latrobe; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and –nephews, great-great-nieces and –nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Prayers of transfer will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

The family requests no flowers be sent. Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Bernadette to the of Western Pennsylvania, 112 Washington Place, Suite 15E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, or to a charity of one's choosing. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary