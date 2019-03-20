Bernadette "Bunny" Mumaw Sagul died Monday, March 18, 2019, at age 86, in Columbus, Ga. She was born in New Kensington, to the late Ella Louise Kengor Mumaw and James J. Mumaw. Mrs. Sagul was the widow of LTC John C. Sagul. She has lived in Columbus, Ga., since 1969. Mrs. Sagul was a graduate of Winfield Township High School (Winfield, Pa.) Class of 1949, and Carlow College, Pittsburgh, PA 1953. She served her internship at Veterans Hospital, in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1954. She was a 51-year member of Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Georgia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Assn. Columbus Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Assn. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. She served for 25 years as a scouting volunteer. She attended the First Cub Scout Woodbadge Training with four sons who are Eagle Scouts. Awards include Explorer Post Leader of the Year, Silver Beaver, Muscogee County District of Merit for Scouting, Carlow College Alumna Women of Spirit for Service to the Community through Health Care, Frist Humanitarian Award National Finalist, Service to The Columbus Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Assn., Georgia Outstanding Dietitian of the Year. She also received the distinguished service to Georgia Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association Award. She was also the co-owner of Designing Health Inc. Other than her parents and her husband, Mrs. Sagul was also preceded in death by her son, Capt. John J. Sagul; sister, Louise Mumaw Boudreau; and by two grandchildren. She leaves her loving memory to be cherished by her children, Timothy (Katherine), Douglas (Peggy) and Edmond; daughters, Annette, Kathleen (Edwin), Judith (Joel) and Cynthia (Robby); brother, COL James (Margaret); 16 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

A Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. followed by visitation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Edgewood Hall of STRIFFLER-HAMBY, Columbus, Ga. Funeral Mass services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, in St. Anne Catholic Church. A private funeral burial will follow at Fort Benning Main Post Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christopher Reeves Foundation, 636 Morris Turnpike, Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ 07078, Columbus Hospice www.columbushospice.com. or Gardens at Calvary, 7595 Moon Road, Columbus, GA 31909. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the Sagul family at www.SHColumbus.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary