|
|
Bernard "Nardy" Febbraro, 87, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born March 21, 1932, in Salina, to the late Joseph and Mary Andritz Febbraro, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mr. Febbraro was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and a longtime member and former bartender at 7th Street Sportsman's Club. He worked for American St. Gobain Glass in Arnold and Jeannette. When he was in high school, he was drafted to play professional baseball as a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and was in a 1954 issue of Sports Illustrated. He enjoyed horseshoe league at 7th St. Sportsman's Club and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. He is survived by his two daughters, Berneta (Terry) Duncan, of Renfrew, and Sandra Patrick, of Tallahassee, Fla.; son, David (Norma) Febbraro, of White Hall; four grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Patrick, Leah (Lance) Trawick, Jason (Mary) Donovan and Angela (Brian) Siegel; and brother, John (Helen) Febbraro, of Phoenix, Ariz. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret "Peggy" Hrosko Febbraro; brother, Richard Febbraro; and son-in-law, David Patrick.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The 7th St. Sportsman's Club will conduct services at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019