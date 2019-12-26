|
Bernice A. (Bogacki) Grondwalski, 93, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Dec 22, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. She was born Jan. 10, 1926, in Natrona Heights, to the late John and Hedwig Mulkytin Bogacki. Bernice was a 1944 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired after 25 years of service from the former G.C. Murphy Store in Natrona Heights. Bernice was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed playing cards, scrapbooking, watching old westerns, and especially spending time with her family. Bernice is survived by her children, Richard (Lavonne) Grondwalski, of Phelan, Calif., Barbara Weltner, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Stephen Grondwalski, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Paul (Shannon) Weltner, Tim (Jessica) Grondwalski, Leah Weltner and Tanya (Frank) Rios; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Kevin, Jonathan, Sean, Matthew, Lilyana and Christina; and by her sisters, Stella Alcorn, of West Deer Township, Marie Melnotte, of Fairport, N.Y., Delores Smiesko, of Lower Burrell, and Loretta Bogacki, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Chester H. Grondwalski, July 14, 1987; brothers, Leonard and Joseph Bogacki and one in infancy; and by her sisters, Gloria Skeen, Helen Stanislawski and Clara Colpo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019