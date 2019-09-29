|
Bernice F. Wilson, 84, of Allegheny Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital's emergency room. Born May 11, 1935, she was the daughter of Carl and Mary Davis. Bernice was a Valley High School graduate, and worked as assembly production filler for Phenex Pharmaceuticals and Leading Technology, retiring in 2000. She lived in Murrysville most of her life before moving to Allegheny Township after retirement. Bernice enjoyed bingo, word searches, shopping, playing with her grandchildren, the family dog "Angel", and her nightly "nutritional" ice cream. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Wilson, Jan. 16, 1984; daughter, Debbie Alwine; brother, Raymond Davis; and sister, Carol Bowman. Bernice is survived by her children, Tammy Wilson, of Allegheny Township, and Thomas (Kelijo) Wilson, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Ernest, Tiffany, Todd, Thomas Jr., Jesap, Hanna, Trisha, Chris and Melissa; great-grandchildren, Noel, Julyan, Zachary, Seth, Constance, Shane Jr. and Damien; great-great-grandchildren, Landyn, Lylah, Braxton and Jackson; siblings, Joyce Stirland, Dolores Richey and Rosemary Cribbs; and beloved doggie, her monkey-face, Angel.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019