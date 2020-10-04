Bernice Jean Thompson, 97, formerly of Harrison Township, widow of Robert R. Thompson, who died March 24, 2006, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Platinum Ridge nursing home Brackenridge, after a lengthy illness. She was born July 6, 1923, in Pittsburgh, to the late Mary Josephine (Shepley) and Jay Susman, and lived in the area most of her life. She was a nurse's aide for Allegheny Valley Hospital, and also worked for Georgian Manor, Sunny Crest and Saxony Health Center (Nursing Homes) through her career. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church, Fawn Township. She had a cottage at Pittsburgh and Tarentum Camp Grounds and enjoyed being there, and she also enjoyed shopping, flea markets and antiques. She is survived by son, Charles Eugene Thompson, of Arnold; two granddaughters, Roxanne Duff, of Leechburg, and Chrissy Knepshield (Ryan), of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandsons, Roger Thompson, of New Kensington, and Damian Thompson, of Maryville, Tenn.; four great-grandchildren, Mayleah Reese Knepshield, Avick Ryan Knepshield and Canaan Emerson Knepshield and Conner Duff; and two stepsisters, Marjorie Davis Harding, of Zelienople, and Louise Hackett Gill, of Clearfield, Pa. She was preceded in death by parents, Jay and Mary Josephine (Shepley) Susman; husband, Robert R. Thompson, who died March 24, 2006; two sisters, Hessie Lint and Madeline Lint; and two stepbrothers, Charles Bachman and Albert Bachman Jr. The family will receive friends from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, with her pastor, the Rev. C. Drew Myers. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township. Online condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com
. A thank you from the family for the employees and staff of Rosebrook Assisted Living and Platinum Ridge for all their compassionate and loving care, especially Betty, who took wonderful care of Bernice Jean.