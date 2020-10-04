1/
Bernice Jean Thompson
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Jean Thompson, 97, formerly of Harrison Township, widow of Robert R. Thompson, who died March 24, 2006, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, in Platinum Ridge nursing home Brackenridge, after a lengthy illness. She was born July 6, 1923, in Pittsburgh, to the late Mary Josephine (Shepley) and Jay Susman, and lived in the area most of her life. She was a nurse's aide for Allegheny Valley Hospital, and also worked for Georgian Manor, Sunny Crest and Saxony Health Center (Nursing Homes) through her career. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church, Fawn Township. She had a cottage at Pittsburgh and Tarentum Camp Grounds and enjoyed being there, and she also enjoyed shopping, flea markets and antiques. She is survived by son, Charles Eugene Thompson, of Arnold; two granddaughters, Roxanne Duff, of Leechburg, and Chrissy Knepshield (Ryan), of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandsons, Roger Thompson, of New Kensington, and Damian Thompson, of Maryville, Tenn.; four great-grandchildren, Mayleah Reese Knepshield, Avick Ryan Knepshield and Canaan Emerson Knepshield and Conner Duff; and two stepsisters, Marjorie Davis Harding, of Zelienople, and Louise Hackett Gill, of Clearfield, Pa. She was preceded in death by parents, Jay and Mary Josephine (Shepley) Susman; husband, Robert R. Thompson, who died March 24, 2006; two sisters, Hessie Lint and Madeline Lint; and two stepbrothers, Charles Bachman and Albert Bachman Jr. The family will receive friends from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, with her pastor, the Rev. C. Drew Myers. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township. Online condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com. A thank you from the family for the employees and staff of Rosebrook Assisted Living and Platinum Ridge for all their compassionate and loving care, especially Betty, who took wonderful care of Bernice Jean.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC.
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Service
11:00 AM
KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
7242248778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krynicki Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved