Bernice P. Dawson
1919 - 2020
Bernice Pearl Dawson, 100, formerly of Saxonburg, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Quality Life Services-Apollo. Born Sept. 15, 1919, in Hawthorne, Pa., she was the daughter of Floyd W. Hilliard and Dora Grace Shreffler Hilliard. Bernice was a member of Deer Lakes Church of the Nazarene. Surviving are two sons, Lester C. Dawson, of Hampton, Va., and Louis G. Dawson, of Butler; two daughters, Nancy (Mike) Richards, of Gaithersburg, Md., and Lucy (Larry) Cogley, of Lower Burrell; one brother, Alden "Bud" (Nancy) Hilliard, of Saxonburg; one sister, Ethel Plutyk, of Sarver, seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, R. Leroy Dawson; one brother, Kenneth W. Hilliard; and one sister, Alberta Benton. There will be no visitation or service. Private interment was held at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Cheswick. Arrangements were entrusted to the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., in Saxonburg. Memorial donations may be made to Deer Lakes Church of the Nazarene. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Lakewood Memorial Gardens
