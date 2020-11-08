Bertha Cane, 85, of Vandergrift, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Aug. 25, 1935, in Apollo, Bertha had been employed by the former Schenley Distillery. She enjoyed reading and cooking. Survivors include her husband of 62 years, John J. Cane, of Vandergrift; two daughters, Rose (Don) Talmadge, of Nags Head, N.C., and Patricia Cane, of Leechburg; along with her granddaughter, Rachael Dunn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Cane; two sisters, Betty Shedlock and Mary Liska; along with two brothers, John and Don Krapko. At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation, and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Burial will be in Vandergrift Cemetery. To leave an online condolence visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
.