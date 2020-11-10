1/1
Bertha M. Rennick
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha M. "Bertie" (Smith) Rennick, 85, of Cabot, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Bertie was born Tuesday, March 5, 1935, in Richwood, W.Va., to the late Ollien Gillispie Smith Hut. She was a graduate of St. Francis Nursing School Class of 1982 and was a registered nurse for Home Health Care, Natrona Heights, retiring in 1997. Bertie was the last remaining charter member of the Allegheny Valley Baptist Church, Natrona Heights. Bertie enjoyed cooking, gardening, volunteering and cooking meals at the church and she especially loved to be around her family. Bertie leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Pamela J. Sisson, of Maryland, David C. Rennick (Debra), of Massachusetts, Ron M. Rennick (Sharyn), of Maryland, and Deborah A. Manny (Joe), of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, twins, Joshua and Timothy Kiffer, Gregory Kiffer, Nathan Rennick and Jessica Rennick; three great-grandchildren, Ella, Aiden and Bennett Kiffer; and a special "son," Todd Bachman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Clifford Rennick (Nov. 16, 2016), two brothers, Robert and Mark Smith; and her son-in-law, David Sisson. Family and friends are invited from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Robert J. Wacker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. For online condolences and more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family has asked that you wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Allegheny Valley Baptist Church, 2855 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Robert Peters F.H. Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Robert Peters F.H. Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Burial
Mt. Airy Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Peters F.H. Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242247730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Peters F.H. Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved